BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
May 17 Patent Fund SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 net loss of 18,990 zlotys versus a loss of 62,160 zlotys a year ago
TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.