BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
May 17 ICP Group SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 9.5 million zlotys ($2.5 million) versus 6.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 755,708 zlotys versus a loss of 62,697 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8497 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
* Security guard, three attackers killed; at least 17 wounded