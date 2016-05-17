BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 ZM Henryk Kania SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 242.7 million zlotys ($63.0 million) versus 206.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 9.6 million zlotys versus 8.8 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [KANP.WA>:]
($1 = 3.8503 zlotys)
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.