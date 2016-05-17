Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 17 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 8.2 million zlotys ($2.1 million) versus 4.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 36,000 zlotys versus loss of 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8510 zlotys)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, May 17 More than half of all deaths have no recorded cause, making effective health monitoring and policymaking far more difficult, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.