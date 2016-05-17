BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Bloober Team SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 2.8 million zlotys ($727,461.68) versus 1.0 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 388,488 zlotys versus loss of 196,533 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8490 zlotys)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.