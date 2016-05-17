BRIEF-Everysport: Nomination Commitee proposes Paul Fischbein as new Chairman
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: http://bit.ly/2pTrokX
May 17 Your Image SA :
* Said on Monday that the issue of series E and series F shares did not go through due to expiry of the period for registration of changes in the company's statute under the capital increase
* As a result, the company transferred back the contribution in kind of 100 pct stake in Telma Agency Communications sp. z o. o.
* The price paid for series F shares will be accrued towards the issue price of the new shares, that the company plans to issue
* Plans to convene a general meeting of the shareholders for re-adoption of a resolution on capital increase
* Informed on series E and F shares issue in Oct. 2015
LONDON, May 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May endorsed her finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday after media reports of a deepening rift between their two teams ahead of a June 8 election.