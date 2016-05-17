BRIEF-Everysport: Nomination Commitee proposes Paul Fischbein as new Chairman
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: http://bit.ly/2pTrokX
May 17 Your Image SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 153,500 zlotys ($39,861) versus 104,883 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 109,237 zlotys versus 46,449 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8509 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: http://bit.ly/2pTrokX
LONDON, May 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May endorsed her finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday after media reports of a deepening rift between their two teams ahead of a June 8 election.