BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Internity SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 22.2 million zlotys ($5.8 million) versus 21.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 430,850 zlotys versus a loss of 175,599 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8490 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.