BRIEF-Platige Image unit signs BDM with Netflix Entertainment, Interborough, Antimatter
* ITS UNIT, PLATIGE FILMS SP. Z O.O., SIGNS BINDING DEAL MEMORANDUM (BDM) WITH NETFLIX ENTERTAINMENT LLC, INTERBOROUGH INC. AND ANTIMATTER INC
May 17 Medapp SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 7,000 zlotys ($1,819) versus 8,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 226,000 zlotys versus profit of 6,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8477 zlotys)
* ITS UNIT, PLATIGE FILMS SP. Z O.O., SIGNS BINDING DEAL MEMORANDUM (BDM) WITH NETFLIX ENTERTAINMENT LLC, INTERBOROUGH INC. AND ANTIMATTER INC
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing