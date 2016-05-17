BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
May 17 EastSideCapital SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 64,801 zlotys ($16,832.30) versus 184,855 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 571,830 zlotys versus loss of 44,943 zlotys year ago


($1 = 3.8498 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.