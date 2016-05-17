BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rq4ToP) Further company coverage:
May 17 Property Lease Fund SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 242,722 zlotys ($63,023) versus 957,894 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 1.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 216,444 zlotys a year ago
Source text bit.ly/1TdLsLw
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8513 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rq4ToP) Further company coverage:
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.