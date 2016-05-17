BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
May 17 01Cyberaton SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue 540,000 zlotys ($140,121.44) versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 25,183 zlotys versus 21,608 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.