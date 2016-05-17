BRIEF-Advanced Power Electronics says 2016 dividend record date is June 11
* Last date before book closure June 6 with book closure period from June 7 to June 11
May 17 La Bolsa de Valores de Colombia SA (BVC):
* Said on Monday that Edatel SA ESP filled to carry out a public acquisition offer to delist all of its shares from Colombia Stock Exchange
* Edatel to delist from Colombia Stock Exchange on May 20
Source text: bit.ly/1smcZ14
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Last date before book closure June 6 with book closure period from June 7 to June 11
YANGON, May 17 A hotel in Myanmar abruptly cancelled a film screening on Wednesday by a non-government body, Global Witness, that is critical of the role of the military in the lucrative jade business and its impact on a difficult peace process.