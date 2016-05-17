May 17 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against (not for)
proposal to change how votes are counted
* Elect all 11 directors to the board
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote to approve executive
pay
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders ratify
Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP as bank's independent accounting firm
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against proposal
requiring an independent chair at the bank
* Based awards
* Core businesses will enhance shareholder value
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against amending
executive compensation clawback policy
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against proposal to
adopt "balanced executive compensation" philosophy to "improve
ethical conduct and public reputation"
