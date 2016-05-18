BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 ALK-Abello A/S :
* Said on Tuesday Board of Directors had appointed Carsten Hellmann as new President and Chief Executive
* Hellmann is currently CEO of Merial and Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi
* Hellmann to take up CEO position no later than Jan. 1, 2017
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets