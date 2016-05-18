BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 18 N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :
* Said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Financiere Syz SA to acquire additional 27 percent stake in Nmas1 Syz Gestion SGIIC SA and Nmas1 Syz Valores AV SA for 5.5 million euros ($6.2 million)
* After the operation both companies will be wholly owned by N+1 and the management team of private banking area Source text for Eikon:
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.