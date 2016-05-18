BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Rainbow Tours SA :
* Said on Tuesday that members of its management, Tomasz Czapla, Remigiusz Talarek and Grzegorz Baszczynski transferred some of the company's shares to their affiliated units
* Tomasz Czapla transferred a 11.07 pct stake to TCZ Holding Sp. z o.o., and currently holds 2.61 pct stake in Rainbow Tours
* Remigiusz Talarek transferred a 11.30 pct stake to Elephant Capital Sp. z o.o., and currently holds 2.69 pct stake in Rainbow Tours
* Grzegorz Baszczynski transferred a 12.75 pct stake to FLYOO Sp. z o.o. and currently holds 3.0 pct stake in Rainbow Tours
* Tomasz Czapla and Remigiusz Talarek are Rainbow Tours's vice chairmen of the management board, and Grzegorz Baszczynski is the company's CEO
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months