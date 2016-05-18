BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Arcadia Aviation Holdings SA, BGS Energy Plus AS, Eficom-Sinersio SA, Formula8 SA, GC Investment SA, Innovative Commerce AS, Leonidas Capital SA, Power Price SA, SPC Group SA, Termoexpert SA, Vedia SA , West Real Estate SA
* The trading suspension will last until the end of the day following the day on which the companies publish their financial Q1 2016 reports
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.