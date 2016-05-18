BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Burberry Group Plc CFO
* says current pretax range for fy17 is 375 million-449 ln stg, sees outcome towards bottom of range
* says bailey will lead efficiency drive, no senior management changes today
* says hong kong challenging for all in sector, current trading in U.S. also challenging Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months