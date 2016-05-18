BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with lending banks as part of a debt restructuring plan and in the context of its recapitalization
* The new agreement substitutes the previous one signed on June 27, 2012 and relates to the restructuring of debt owed to lending banks in the amount of 25 million euros ($28.15 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1WCeGEZ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.