May 18 TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with lending banks as part of a debt restructuring plan and in the context of its recapitalization

* The new agreement substitutes the previous one signed on June 27, 2012 and relates to the restructuring of debt owed to lending banks in the amount of 25 million euros ($28.15 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1WCeGEZ

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)