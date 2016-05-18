BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 (Reuters) -
* Spokesman for umbrella creditor group says majority of Heta investors represented are banks including Commerzbank, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Bundesvereinigung der Banken, NordLb, Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank, Muenchener Hypothekenbank,, Dexia Kommunalbank
* Austrian Finance Minister Schelling says contents of MoU not negotiable, only thing still lacking is legal mechanism
* Spokesman for umbrella group of creditors says we're not happy with planned offer, but majority of us accept it
* Spokesman for umbrella group of Heta creditors says overall repayment rate cannot be quantified due to risks regarding changes in interest rate Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kirsti Knolle, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.