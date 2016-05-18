(Reformats text)

May 18 (Reuters) -

* Israel Chemicals Q1 non-GAAP EPS $0.07 versus $0.15

* Israel Chemicals Q1 sales $1.27 billion versus $1.4 billion

* Non-GAAP EPS view $0.09, sales view $1.3 billion -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Israel Chemicals to pay dividend of $0.03 per share or total of $35 million (Reporting by Tova Cohen)