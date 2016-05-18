By Chris Spink
LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Austria is hopeful it can avoid
damaging legal battles with creditors of failed Hypo Alpe Adria
bank after a significant proportion of debt investors pledged to
accept a revised offer to swap their instruments for new paper
guaranteed by the Federal government.
"If the offer is accepted we get legal certainty and we can
avoid legal proceedings," said finance minister Hans Joerg
Schelling.
An earlier offer in March failed after a group of creditors
agreed not to accept any discounted offer for their 5.5bn of
debt in Hypo Alpe Adria's successor institution, Heta Asset
Resolution. The original instruments had been guaranteed by Hypo
Alpe Adria's owner, the state of Carinthia.
However, Carinthia had used new Austrian financial laws to
put Heta's 11bn debt into moratorium last year ahead of a plan
to start winding down the failed bank and return any proceeds to
creditors. The Austrian financial regulator has since said
recoveries would only be 46 cents in the euro for senior debt.
Carinthia's initial offer was at 75 cents in the euro for
senior instruments and 30 cents in the euro for subordinated
debt. That was then sweetened to around 82 cents in the euro for
the seniors by offering them additional 18-year zero coupon
notes.
Over the last month the two sides have been discussing the
terms of a revised offer on a confidential basis. Schelling said
on Wednesday morning that a deal had been reached.
The original cash offer remains unchanged but now, under an
alternative deal, all the senior bonds can be exchanged on a par
basis for 13.5-year zero coupon bonds, guaranteed by the Federal
government. That equates to roughly 90 cents in the euro.
The subordinated bonds can be swapped on a 1-for-2 basis,
giving them 45 cents in the euro, or swapped at par for 54-year
zero coupon bonds. The 13.5-year bonds will be supported by a
180-day stabilisation period after they have been swapped.
Trading in the existing bonds is sparse but the 4.375% 2017
senior bond rose 11 points to 86 cents in the euro on the news.
The junior bonds were largely unmoved at around 25 cents in the
euro.
So far creditors holding 4.94bn of the Heta debt,
representing 48.7% of the total senior instruments outstanding
and 12.3% of the subordinated paper, have agreed to accept the
new offer. That should be sufficient to ensure the offer is
approved by creditors.
Under the original offer, three votes needed to be held to
approve a deal. At least 25% of senior debt had to vote in
favour, as did the same proportion of subordinated bondholders.
More than two thirds of all the debtholders, by value, also had
to approve the offers.
"The Federation is confident that this paves the way for
acceptance of the offer by the requisite statutory majorities,"
the finance ministry said in a statement.
A creditor with knowledge of the matter said this should be
possible, since there were not enough unpledged senior bonds to
block that class's vote or the overall one. He said it was
anticipated that enough subordinated bondholders would approve
the deal.
"There will always be holdouts," said the creditor. He
pointed out, however, that under the new Austrian financial
legislation, creditors who did not accept the offer could not
get more than that offer. They were more likely to receive only
the proceeds of any wind down of Heta.
"This is still a compromise. Some banks may take a
principled stand opposing the fact that they are taking a
discount on state-guaranteed debt. But hedge funds will be happy
and so will banks who wrote down the debt to 50% [of par] last
year," said the creditor.
On this basis, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank could recognise a
132m gain on its Heta debt, according to Citigroup analysts'
calculations. The bank had written its original 400m exposure
down to 200m last summer under European Central Bank
guidelines.
Other banks with exposure include Commerzbank, NordLB and
Dexia Kommunalbank, as well as funds such as Pimco.
The official documentation is expected to be published at
the beginning of September and completed in mid-October. Ithuba
Capital and law firm Skadden Arps advised Austria. The creditor
group was advised by Gleacher Shacklock.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)