UPDATE 2-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
May 19 Bank Hapoalim Bm
* Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q1 net profit 674 million shekels versus 808 million shekels
* Bank Hapoalim forecast in Reuters poll to post Q1 net profit of 717.5 million shekels
* Israel's Bank Hapoalim to pay 135 million shekels dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
BOSTON, May 22 A Massachusetts hedge fund manager has been arrested and accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from investors and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme, U.S. authorities said.