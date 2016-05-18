BRIEF-Imperium Crown requests for resumption of trading from suspension
* Request For Resumption Of Trading From Suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 18 PT Portugal, a unit of Altice, says:
* In negotiations on sharing of broadcasting rights for sports events, will not comment on details.
* Earlier, NOS said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Vodafone Portugal for reciprocal sharing of broadcasting rights for sports events and that other TV distributors may also participate in the agreement under the same terms.
Source text: bit.ly/1Tn9NwJ
Further company coverage: (Daniel Alvarenga)
* Request For Resumption Of Trading From Suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
COLOMBO, May 23 Sri Lankan shares fell for a second straight session and hit a near one-week low on Tuesday on profit-taking, while investors cautiously awaited policy direction from the country's new finance minister.