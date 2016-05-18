May 18 PT Portugal, a unit of Altice, says:

* In negotiations on sharing of broadcasting rights for sports events, will not comment on details.

* Earlier, NOS said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Vodafone Portugal for reciprocal sharing of broadcasting rights for sports events and that other TV distributors may also participate in the agreement under the same terms.

Source text: bit.ly/1Tn9NwJ

Further company coverage: (Daniel Alvarenga)