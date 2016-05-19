May 19 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Ltd., terminates an agreement with Dublin-based Therapie Clinics Ltd for distribution Of the Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate Product in Ireland

* Considers to have the product distributed in Ireland by the contractor who delivers the product on the British market

* The product will also be available on the Irish market via online sales

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)