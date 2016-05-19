May 19 MobiMedia Solution SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Bardinoco Ltd, Global Direct Partners AB, Movio Media AB, Aitellu AB, Carraway AB, Anders Holmstedt, Athleticum Backa AB and Equity Dynamics AB (majority shareholders) exercised their right to acquire some of the company's assets under an agreement signed on May 12

* The assets acquired by majority shareholders of MobiMedia Solution include 3.0 million shares of Mobicard International AB, 1,915 shares of Systematic Investment Group SIG AB, 500 shares of MoneyStripe AB and license of Aitellu Media Monitoring

* The value of the acquired assets has been estimated at 60 million zlotys ($15.3 million)

* The transaction may be settled in the form of a compensation

* The agreement was signed following the revision of the company's development strategy

* MobiMedia Solution is currently searching for new business partners and plans to publish its new strategy by the end of Aug.

($1 = 3.9233 zlotys)