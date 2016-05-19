May 19 Sandnes Sparebank :

* Said on Wednesday resolved the terms for the proposal to the Supervisory Board to resolve the fully underwritten rights issue in Sandnes Sparebank

* Proposed to reduce the statutory equity certificate capital to 71,058,110 Norwegian crowns ($8.6 million) by a transfer of 639,522,990 crowns from the statutory equity certificate capital to the premium reserve

* Proposes a subscription price of 22.0 crowns per equity certificate

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.3066 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)