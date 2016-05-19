May 19 Orkla Asa
* Says the board of directors of Orkla Confectionery &
Snacks Finland has decided to maintain production of snacks and
frozen products in Aland
* Says we have now carried out a thorough assessment, in
which we involved a great many stakeholders. We are glad that we
can now conclude that there is a basis for continued production
in Aland
* There are 105 employees at the factory at Haraldsby. There
will be reductions in the factory workforce as part of this
process
* Says several alternatives have been considered, including
moving production to other Orkla factories. The decision to
retain Aland production is based on a combination of factors,
including an overall assessment of risks and competitiveness
* Says has been crucial to achieve savings that can assure
the factory's competitiveness. We have received constructive
input from employees, factory management, public authorities,
suppliers and other partners, and we can now confirm that
conditions for maintaining production have improved sufficiently
