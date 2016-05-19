May 19 (Reuters) -

* Sovran Self Storage, Inc. enters into definitive agreement to acquire LifeStorage, LP

* Deal for about $1.3 billion

* Company intends to permanently finance transaction with proceeds from contemplated equity and debt offerings

* Has secured $1.35 billion in bridge financing to provide certainty of closure

* Will own 84 lifestorage stores with purchase contract for 3 additional certificates of occupancy deals post deal