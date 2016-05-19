MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 (Reuters) -
* Sovran Self Storage, Inc. enters into definitive agreement to acquire LifeStorage, LP
* Deal for about $1.3 billion
* Company intends to permanently finance transaction with proceeds from contemplated equity and debt offerings
* Intends to permanently finance transaction with proceeds from contemplated equity and debt offerings
* Has secured $1.35 billion in bridge financing to provide certainty of closure
* Will own 84 lifestorage stores with purchase contract for 3 additional certificates of occupancy deals post deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.