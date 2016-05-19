May 19 Alzinova AB :

* Chief Financial Officer Håkan Sterner is leaving his position on May 24, 2016 to retire

* Andreas Blom has been recruited as Håkan Sterner's successor

* Andreas Blom starts as CFO on May 25, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1qw78oI Further company coverage:

