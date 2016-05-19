BRIEF-U.S. FDA says expanded approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
* U.S. FDA says expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
May 19 Nanexa AB :
* New issue subscribed to 21.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.52 million), representing a subscription rate of 103.4 pct
* Company receives proceeds of 20.3 million crowns before transaction costs
* Money will be used to finance and accelerate further studies with the company's nano-based drug delivery system PharmaShell
Source text: bit.ly/1ThcL7P Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3481 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 FY17 distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.12 singapore cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: