May 19 Nanexa AB :

* New issue subscribed to 21.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.52 million), representing a subscription rate of 103.4 pct

* Company receives proceeds of 20.3 million crowns before transaction costs

* Money will be used to finance and accelerate further studies with the company's nano-based drug delivery system PharmaShell

Source text: bit.ly/1ThcL7P

($1 = 8.3481 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)