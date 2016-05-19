BRIEF-U.S. FDA says expanded approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
* U.S. FDA says expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
May 19 MedicPen publ AB :
* Rights issue was subscribed to about 19.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.35 million), equivalent to 168 pct
* Board has decided to exercise the over-allotment issuance of 4 million crowns and directed issue of 4 million crowns
* Company receives total proceeds of about 19.6 million crowns
($1 = 8.3330 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 FY17 distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.12 singapore cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: