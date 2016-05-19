May 19 MedicPen publ AB :

* Rights issue was subscribed to about 19.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.35 million), equivalent to 168 pct

* Board has decided to exercise the over-allotment issuance of 4 million crowns and directed issue of 4 million crowns

* Company receives total proceeds of about 19.6 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/1U1VlpS

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.3330 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)