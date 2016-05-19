BRIEF-Hellenic Exchanges Q1 2017 net profit down by 76 percent at 0.4 million euros
May 22 HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA:
May 19 International Life General Insurance SA :
* Reported on Tuesday that increases capital by 10.0 million euros ($11.21 million) by cash deposit and by 2.9 million shares issue of 1.0 euro nominal value and 3.4 euro price per share
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO