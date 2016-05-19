May 19 New Equity Venture International AB :

* Says has through subsidiary invested in e-commerce company Transiro, which develops e-commerce services within transport sector

* Says has invested 250,000 Swedish crowns ($29,956.26) for 16 pct of votes and capital

