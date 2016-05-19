May 19 Vivendi Sa says

* it successfully placed a 1.5 billion-euro bond of two tranches with maturities of 5 and 10 years respectively

* operation was over-subscribed 3.5 times and is mainly intended to refinance 500 million-euro bond, maturing on December 1, 2016, and a 750 million-euro bond, due on March 31, 2017.

* bond allows Vivendi to extend the average maturity of its bond debt from 1.7 year to 3.9 years.