BRIEF-Hc International says co disposed most shares it held in Cogobuy Group
* As at date of this announcement, co has disposed of most of shares it held in cogobuy group at an average price of about hk$11.90 per share
May 19 Vivendi Sa says
* it successfully placed a 1.5 billion-euro bond of two tranches with maturities of 5 and 10 years respectively
* operation was over-subscribed 3.5 times and is mainly intended to refinance 500 million-euro bond, maturing on December 1, 2016, and a 750 million-euro bond, due on March 31, 2017.
* bond allows Vivendi to extend the average maturity of its bond debt from 1.7 year to 3.9 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.