May 19 FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S/A :

* Said on Wednesday that it would propose an interim dividend payment of 0.209 Brazilian real ($0.058) per share

* Record date on June 2

* Ex-dividend as of June 3

* If approved, dividend to be paid on June 17

Source text: bit.ly/1WEiDsP

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6129 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)