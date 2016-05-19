BRIEF-Highlight China Iot International says Hangzhou Haoyu & Pingyang Wasu signed agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu And Pingyang Wasu entered into Pingyang Cooperation Agreement
May 19 Elior Group :
* Elior Group enters exclusive negotiations with Autogrill to buy Autogrill's railway stations concession business in France
* Business under negotiation represents annual revenue of around 50 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1RbbGXw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* WITOLD GAZDA RESIGNS FROM HIS POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY AS OF MAY 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)