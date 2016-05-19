May 19 French online communication company SoLocal Group, previously known as PagesJaunes, said on Thursday it is working on a debt reduction plan which would be financed by issuing new shares.

The company reported an 8 pct drop in revenue and a 9 pct drop in recurring EBITDA for the first quarter.

As of March 31, the company had net debt of 1.106 billion euros ($1.24 billion) ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Keith Weir)