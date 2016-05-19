BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Imax Corp
* Imax corp says Google and Imax partner to develop virtual reality camera
* Will also provide Google with exclusive access to pre-existing Imax documentary content for conversion and use with Google's VR technology Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.