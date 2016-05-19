BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Keysight Technologies Inc
* Q2 non-gaap revenue $735 million versus i/b/e/s view $715.4 million
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap revenue $697 million to $737 million
* Keysight technologies reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.51
* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50 to $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $701.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.