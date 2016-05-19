BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Seres Therapeutics Inc :
* Seres Therapeutics CEO Roger Pomerantz reports acquisition of 160,965 shares of co by exercise of options on May 18, at price of $0.71 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/1NAOQhm) Further company coverage:
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.