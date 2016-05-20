BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses
May 20 Arrinera SA :
* Said on Thursday that FUND2 Zen Capital ONE Spóka z o.o. SKA (fund) increases stake in the company to 6.01 pct from 0.06 pct
(Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.