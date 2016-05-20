BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct
May 20Auto Spa SA :
* Said on Thursday that Dariusz Ilski's stake got decreased to 28.91 percent from 34.09 percent after registration of company's capital increase
* Number of shares hold by Ilski did not change and equals 3.3 million shares
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company