BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Oi SA :
* Said on Thursday that due to the corporate reorganization the 8.61 percent stake in the company held by Pharol had been passed on to Bratel BV
* Pharol is no longer a direct shareholder of Oi
* After the operation, 22.24 percent stake in the company is held directly by Bratel and indirectly by Pharol
Source text: bit.ly/23Zw9G8
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.