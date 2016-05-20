May 20 Oi SA :

* Said on Thursday that due to the corporate reorganization the 8.61 percent stake in the company held by Pharol had been passed on to Bratel BV

* Pharol is no longer a direct shareholder of Oi

* After the operation, 22.24 percent stake in the company is held directly by Bratel and indirectly by Pharol

Source text: bit.ly/23Zw9G8

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)