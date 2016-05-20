BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
May 20 S&P On Oman:
* Ratings on Sultanate Of Oman affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable
* Ratings on Oman continue to be supported by Sultanate's large albeit diminishing net fiscal and external asset positions
* Stable outlook reflects the balance between expectation that oman can broadly maintain fiscal and external stock positions over 2016-2019
* Expect contribution of domestic demand to real GDP growth to remain weak in 2016-2019
* Estimate Oman's budget deficit at 13% of GDP in 2016, in line with the government's own budget forecast Source text (bit.ly/1rZ2rW1)
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.