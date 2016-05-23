BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Said on Saturday it will propose to the general meeting to create a voluntary reserve of 94.8 million euros ($106.4 million) from funds obtained from decrease in nominal value of shares by 1.50 euros to 0.50 euro each
