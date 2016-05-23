BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Lauritz.com A/S IPO-LAUR.CO:
* Said on Friday signed a sales-leaseback agreement on the property located Rovsingsgade 68 in Copenhagen
* The refurbishment is expected to be completed in 2017 and therefore has no effect on the result of the company in 2016
* After the transaction is completed, this will improve the company's liquidity with minimum 51 million Danish crowns ($7.70 million)
* Lauritz.com maintains its expectations for 2016 of expected growth in EBITDA of 20-40 percent compared to 2015
