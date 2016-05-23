May 23 FIT Biotech Oy :

* Said on Friday approved its new business plan, based on its strategy and following the nomination of the new CEO, Mr. James Kuo

* Says the pharmaceutical markets as a whole are expected to grow 4-7 pct per year

* Goal is to demonstrate proof-of-concept of the drug candidates in pre-clinical studies and then licence the further development of the drug candidates to business partners

