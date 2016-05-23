BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 XSystem SA :
* Said on Saturday that it completed a private series F bonds issue and allotted 451 series F bonds at 1,000 zloty ($254) each to 9 entities
* The series F bonds issue comprised 2,000 bonds
* Resolved to issue 1,750 series FA bonds with maturity of three years
* The series FA bonds will be issued instead of previously planned series D bonds issue
($1 = 3.9341 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer